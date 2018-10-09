Grandparents are the best at Tree Tops in Worksop

Children at Treetops nursery in Worksop, part of Busy Bees, were keen to show their devoted grandparents just how much they meant to them as they celebrated National Grandparents Day.

The children at the nursery, located on Celtic Point, took the opportunity to show their much-loved grandparents around their nursery and to introduce them to their friendly staff and peers.

Tree Tops nursery in Worksop celebrated National Grandparents Day

Children spent the day doing art and sport activities with their beloved nans and grandads, which included making paintings and taking part in obstacle courses in the nursery garden.

Jo McGrath, nursery manager, said: “Our children loved the chance to show off their nursery to their grandparents, some of whom had not been in before, and they were really proud to be able to show their love for such important family members and do lots of fun activities together.

“The children are always excited to tell us about time they spend with their grandparents, so it was lovely to meet some of them in person.”