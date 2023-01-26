Good Grub Social Café makes a positive difference
The ‘Good Grub Social Café’ is open every Thursday in the St Ann’s district of Nottingham and provides a free, nutritious meal while at the same time giving an opportunity for people to gather and for families to eat out in the atmosphere of a local restaurant.
Established by Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, one of the local area’s leading social housing providers, the new social café is proving to be very popular with the local community, with a large number of people attending in the several weeks since the café opened its doors.
This initiative is particularly timely as people continue to grapple with the everyday reality of the rising cost of living.
The cafe is being run with the help of people in the community for the benefit of the community. Local residents volunteer to help in the kitchen, serve food and sometimes to even provide entertainment. In the process, those who volunteer are acquiring new skills, such as qualifications in food hygiene and other subjects.
Last Thursday, Coun Leslie Ayoola and Coun Rosemary Healy, two of Nottingham Council’s three Labour member for Mapperley ward, which covers St Ann’s, visited the café to meet with residents, volunteers, and MTVH staff.
They said: “The Good Grub Café at Hill View is a fantastic initiative bringing the local community together during what is an extremely difficult time.
“Through the hard work of all those involved, the café has created a warm, sociable environment where people can enjoy excellent food with their neighbours.”