Established by Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, one of the local area’s leading social housing providers, the new social café is proving to be very popular with the local community, with a large number of people attending in the several weeks since the café opened its doors.

This initiative is particularly timely as people continue to grapple with the everyday reality of the rising cost of living.

Advertisement

The cafe is being run with the help of people in the community for the benefit of the community. Local residents volunteer to help in the kitchen, serve food and sometimes to even provide entertainment. In the process, those who volunteer are acquiring new skills, such as qualifications in food hygiene and other subjects.

Coun Leslie Ayoola and Coun Rosemary Healy visited the café to meet with residents, volunteers, and MTVH staff.

Last Thursday, Coun Leslie Ayoola and Coun Rosemary Healy, two of Nottingham Council’s three Labour member for Mapperley ward, which covers St Ann’s, visited the café to meet with residents, volunteers, and MTVH staff.

Advertisement

They said: “The Good Grub Café at Hill View is a fantastic initiative bringing the local community together during what is an extremely difficult time.