Go back in time and discover the origins of Christmas at Bassetlaw Museum this December

Visitors can discover Christmas traditions that have developed throughout time at a new exhibition.

Bassetlaw Museum is ready to celebrate Christmas in style as they go in search of how Christmas traditions have evolved at home and in other parts of the world.

If you’ve ever pondered the really important Christmas questions like ‘where did the Christmas tree come from? Who invented the Chocolate Yule log? And who first re-enacted the Nativity Scene?’ You’ll find all of the answers at Amcott House, in Retford, throughout December.

The Museum has already got into the Christmas Spirit with decorations and Christmas trees showing how the festive season is celebrated in Great Britian, Poland and even Mexico.

Visitors will also have the chance to experience a different kind of Christmas by seeing some of the folklore of Christmas in Iceland.

Sam Glasswell, Curator at Bassetlaw Museum said: “Christmas as we celebrate it today has developed over hundreds of years and has adopted traditions from across the world. We’ll be giving visitors an insight into how these traditions have evolved and how other nations celebrate Christmas.

“You can also take part in our ‘just for fun’ world trail and discover some of the things that Santa sees as he makes his way around the world in one night.”

If you are not a fan of Christmas, you can also visit the new Pilgrims Gallery where you can learn why the Separatists who sailed to America on the Mayflower did not celebrate Christmas.

Entry to Bassetlaw Museum and the special Christmas exhibition is free.