Girl, 15, missing from Worksop

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Worskop.

Jessica Barr was reported missing from the Worksop area at around 5pm Friday, October 5.

Jessica is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 2ins tall. She is described as having brown, shoulder length wavy hair and was last seen wearing a blue demin Jacket, dark hooded top and black leggings.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "If you have seen Jessica or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 51 of 2nd October 2018."