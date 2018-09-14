Get rid of your unwanted knives

People are being encouraged to dispose of their unwanted knives during a seven day knife amnesty, as part of the national knife crime campaign Operation Sceptre.

It starts on Monday (September 17) and runs until midnight on Sunday, September 23, and will involve red knife amnesty bins being located at 13 police stations and partner agency receptions across Nottinghamshire.

will be encouraging members of the public to hand over their unwanted knives at nominated locations, without fear of prosecution for doing so, for the duration of the operation.

This is the first knife amnesty to be held in Nottinghamshire since 2013 - when 278 knives were handed in. Police forces across the country are taking part in the amnesty, with the aim of preventing knives falling into the hands of criminals.

Kate Meynell, assistant chief constable, said: "Knives have no place on the streets of Nottinghamshire and we work tirelessly alongside partner agencies to catch offenders and prevent people becoming involved in knife crime in the first place.

"Nottinghamshire Police has the only dedicated Knife Crime Team outside of the Metropolitan Police and has reintroduced Schools and Early Intervention Officers who visit schools across Nottinghamshire to talk to young people about issues including knife crime. We also use positive, targeted response activity and carry out thorough investigations.

"We are proud to support this national seven-day knife amnesty as part of Operation Sceptre as yet another method of reducing the number of knives that could potentially fall into the wrong hands."

ACC Meynell added that the amnesty bins are at various locations around the county, meaning people should all have one within easy access.

She said: "We want the process of handing them in to be as simple as possible so there will be no paperwork to fill in. People can simply drop them in the bins and leave, and we will collect them all up at the end of the week and destroy them."

Chief Inspector Donna Lawton, knife crime lead for Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We would like to thank our communities for their support in tackling knife crime. Your support really does help us build up intelligence on suspected offenders and target our resources effectively.

"Between September 17 and 23, we are also giving people the chance to dispose of any unwanted knives they may have - perhaps an old weapon that's been in the loft for years and you didn't know what to do with it. Now is the time to hand it in and we will dispose of it safely.

"Our partners at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ashfield District Council, Bassetlaw District Council (Retford and Worksop), Broxtowe Borough Council, Gedling Borough Council, Nottingham City Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council are each supporting the operation by hosting bins at shared sites.

"This partnership approach shows that we are stronger when we work together on this issue which impacts on the communities we all serve."

The amnesty will also be supported by highlighting other ongoing work the force engages in throughout the year to tackle knife crime, such as area weapons sweeps.

People are asked to check the opening times at their local amnesty points before they visit.

The participating stations and partner agency locations include Broxtowe Shared Services (formerly Beeston police station), Kirkby-in-Ashfield Partnership Hub, Mansfield police station, Retford police station and Worksop police station.