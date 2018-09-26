Get discounted tickets for Osberton Horse Trials

Guardian readers will be able to get a discounted entry if they are haeading to the London Capital and Finance Osberton International Horse Trials on Sunday,

The event started on Wednesday, September 26, and finished on Sunday, September 30, and to celebrate the launch of the Worskop College and Ranby House Family Zone, kids go absolutely free.

The world’s top riders will be battling it out in the British Eventing Young Horse Championships and young horses are put to the test in dressage, showjumping and cross country.

And there will be a host of family attractions including a fun fair and bouncy castles.

Book your tickets online at www.bede.ticketsrv.co.uk and use discount code OHT18 for a £5 adult ticket.