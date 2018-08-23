GCSE students at Worksop College are a class act

Students at Worksop College have been praised after performing "exceptionally well" in this year's GCSE examinations.

The recent overhaul of the GCSE system has seen a shift from the traditional A*- G grading to a numerical system from 9 (highest) to 1.

Worksop College GCSE results, Imogen Munday and her mum Jacqueline

Students achieved a 97 per cent pass rate overall with 83 per cent achieving the highest grades.

Headmistress Clare Tilley said: "I am really proud of all our GCSE students, this has been a nerve-wracking time for all our pupils - as well as staff and parents.

"The new grading system has had an impact on results nationally, but our students have performed exceptionally well.

"I am proud of students for their hard-work and our staff for their dedication and ongoing support. I wish all our students luck in the next stage of their education."

Worksop College GCSE results, Eleanor Smith and Amelia Bayston

Joseph Lippitt, from Elmton, had reason to celebrate after receiving two A*s, one A and six 9s.

He said: "I woke up at 6am to check my results online and was shocked when I saw the grades as I wasn’t expecting to do so well. I didn’t know what to think at first and just sat there letting it sink in. I have been nervous leading up to results day as it has been a tough year."

Sarah Handley, from Dinnington, who joined Worksop College three years ago, couldn’t believe her results after achieving two A*s, one A, four 9s, one 8 and one 7.

She said: “When I opened my results the first thing I saw were all the 9s – I was totally overwhelmed as I thought I would only get one!

Worksop College GCSEs, students collect their results.

"I’m so happy; my results are definitely better than I expected. I found the exams hard, so to say I have come out with these results is fantastic.”

Sarah will go on to study chemistry, maths and biology at A-level.

The hard-work and dedication paid off for Lauren Shuker, from Worksop, who achieved two A*s, one A, three 9s and three 8s.

“I’m really shocked with the results I achieved," she said. "I wasn’t expecting to get the grades I did, but I put a lot of revision in so all the hard work has been worth it.”

Lauren is still undecided but hopes to study history, geography and Spanish at A-level.

Eleanor Smith, from Sutton-on-Trent, was in a celebratory mood after receiving one A*, one A, four 9s, two 8s and one 6.

Eleanor said: “I was very surprised when I opened my results, at first I thought I had been given someone else’s as I was expecting to get sixes and sevens!

"It feels pretty amazing and to be honest it hasn’t quite sunk in yet – it’s made all the revision worth it. I’m going on to study biology, chemistry and maths and I’m really looking forward to the new opportunities in sixth form.”

Mathilda Lopuszanski, who joined the college from Germany at the beginning of year 11, was the proud recipient of two As, one B, two Cs and four 9s.

Another stand-out pupil was Imogen Munday, who joined in the summer term of year 10. Imogen received three As, three 9s and three 8s, and will be studying biology, French and maths at A-level.

Also happy with his results was Christian Beaumont: “I’m really happy with the grades I achieved today – better than I expected!

"I was really surprised with my 7 in Spanish and two 6s in science.”

Christian will go on to study PE, Spanish and maths and hopes to pursue a career in either sport or aviation.