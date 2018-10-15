Gainsborough vetinary practice offers advice to pet owners ahead of Bonfire Night

As bonfire night approaches a Gainsborough vetinary practice is preparing for an increase in calls from worried pet owners.

The bangs and flashes of fireworks start in the run up to Halloween and Bonfire Night and often continue for several weeks after, before resuming during New Year’s Eve celebrations, causing misery for many owners and their pets.

Now Raoul Dowding Vets, which has a branch in Gainsborough, is urging owners to prepare early before fireworks season gets underway to keep their pets calm.

Raoul Dowding, clinical director at the practice, said: “With the fireworks season stretching over several weeks, this can be a difficult time for pets and their owners.

“Our advice is to think ahead so you can keep your pets happy, safe and comfortable.

“Dogs should not be left alone during this time and even pets that have previously shown no fear can become sensitive, so it is advisable to speak to your vet for advice.

“Providing a safe place where they can hide, like a den, is a good idea and talking to your veterinary practice about any suitable medications.”