Gainsborough’s Ping hosted a visit from MEP Rory Palmer

The Ping factory in Gainsborough has hosted Rory Palmer MEP for a visit.

Mr Palmer met with John Clark, Managing Director of Ping Europe, who gave a history of Ping’s presence in the town before a tour of the factory where clubs for top golfers such as Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen and Brooke Henderson are made.

Rory Palmer MEP said: “I really enjoyed the opportunity to tour the factory, see golf clubs being assembled and to talk with John about Ping’s plans for the future.”

Rory Palmer MEP and John Clark are pictured.