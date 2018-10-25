Gainsborough’s Eminox employee named Air Quality Champion

The head of Retrofit engineering at Eminox in Gainsborough, Niki Welch, has won the 2018 Air Quality Champion award at the National Air Quality Awards, for his work in reducing harmful gas emissions from diesel heavy-duty vehicles.

This has contributed to a 25,000 tonne reduction in NOx emissions from buses and trucks over the last 10 years alone.

Carlos Vicente, Retrofit sales director, said: “This award highlights the tremendous impact that Niki Welch and his team have had on air quality and public health around the world.”