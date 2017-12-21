‘Gainsborough is on the up’ as we head into 2018

The future is looking bright for Gainsborough as plans move forward to invest in the town, increase visitors and almost double the population.

This year saw work start on a new Travelodge and the opening of a new bigger Lidl and there is a lot more still to come to help as plans are in place to increase housing.

Chairman of Gainsborough Place Board, Steve Gelder, said: “Gainsborough is on the up and if you don’t believe me just try and get a parking space.

“We will soon have a new hotel, a new restaurant and a much better-looking artery in to the town centre. The new Lidl looks fantastic and has really opened up the Marshalls Yard area, a development that the whole town should be proud of.

“I’d like to see Gainsborough become the best place in the region to start and develop a business. This is something I’m personally focusing much attention on at present and something that I’m pleased West Lindsey District Council is very much behind.”

Director of Economic Growth and Commercial at West Lindsey District Council, Eve Fawcett-Moralee, said: “West Lindsey District Council is delighted to see so much investment taking place in Gainsborough. This year we are delighted that Dransfield Properties Limited are making further investment in the town with the redevelopment of the Sun Inn and Roseway quarter. It is the catalyst to the wider renaissance of the historic town centre.

“December saw the opening of a new Lidl store with 136 car parking spaces and a pedestrian crossing enabling better access to and from Marshall’s Yard and the town centre, creating a stronger and better ‘whole town offer’.

“We are also exploring retail and housing in the town centre and an enhanced riverside walk and open space to anchor the western end of the town. This will all complement the new Travelodge and restaurant and will draw visitors to the riverfront and historic Old Hall.

“Visitor numbers to the town are already increasing. So it is fitting that we are working with Lincolnshire County Council to create better connections to Lincolnshire’s waterways and the Humber estuary, to support the business case for Gainsborough marina.

“The long term vision for the town is all about achieving housing growth. Gainsborough needs 4,350 homes to fulfil its economic potential. This will see the population grow from its current 18,500 to 30,000 residents and provide the critical mass to sustain an economically successful and vibrant town centre delivering the renaissance of Gainsborough.

“We have had a fantastic 2017 and we are looking forward to what we can achieve together in 2018.”