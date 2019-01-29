Gainsborough hospital welcomes new nurse recruits

The first wave of Lincolnshire’s nursing associates have embarked on their new careers in care across the county including Gainsborough.

Nineteen new recruits have now qualified at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) after undergoing a challenging two-year course in partnership with the University of Lincoln, to equip them with all the skills they need for their new healthcare roles.

ULHT is one of the first Trusts in the country to take on the nursing associates after being involved in the initial pilot project back in 2017.

Emma Cook, who is based on Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough, said: “I had been working as a health care support worker on Scotter Ward for 10 years before applying for the role as a trainee nursing associate.

“I had completed all the extended skills I could within my role but always wanted to progress further. I have thoroughly enjoyed my training, especially going on placements in different organisations.

“I feel as though my confidence has improved both personally and professionally. A big achievement for me was completing the academic work because it had been more than 12 years since I had completed any higher level study.

“I am currently the only nursing associate in an inpatient community setting and I’m excited to see where the role will fit and how it will develop.

“Eventually I would like to progress further and become a staff nurse.”