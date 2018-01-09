Gainsborough High School awarded Champion School status

A Gainsborough High School has been awarded Champion School status after excelling in recruiting people for National Citizen Service.

Queen Elizabeth’s High School in Morton Terrace, Gainsborough, was given the status by the NCS EM1, the regional provider of the National Citizen Service (NCS) which is a flagship youth programme for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Headteacher, David Allsop, said: “At Queen Elizabeth’s High School, we recognise the markedly positive effect that participation in NCS programmes has had on both our students and the school. We have seen a notable change in pupil wellbeing and engagement with academic work.

“For young people, NCS provides a host of practical and emotional benefits, among them a positive contribution to UCAS personal statements and wider social and personal development. Nationwide nearly three quarters of those who have taken part in NCS feel more confident about getting a job, and nine in ten feel that it has helped them develop useful skills for the future.

“They also demonstrate high levels of confidence and resilience, something that we have noted amongst those pupils at Queen Elizabeth’s High School who have graduated from the programme.”

NCS is a two or three week full-time programme focused around fun and discovery, plus 30 hours committed to a community project that benefits both young people and society while participants build skills for work and life, while taking on new challenges and adventures.