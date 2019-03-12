Gainsborough headteacher marched to Downing Street to fight for the future of nursery school funding

A headteacher from a nursery school in Gainsborough joined hundreds of parents, families and other headteachers in a march on Downing Street to fight for the future of nursery school funding.

On arrival at Downing Street the group delivered a letter to the Chancellor signed by Heads and governors, demanding that the Treasury fully fund maintained nursery schools for the long term, when the Spending Review comes.

Maintained nursery schools are local authority run schools for two, three and four-year-olds.

One of the headteachers taking part was Jo Noble from Gainsborough Nursery School in North Marsh Road, Gainsborough, and the children made her a glittery placard which she wore on the march.

Jo said: “ The march , organised by the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT)is to highlight the plight faced by all maintained nursery schools across the UK.

“Until 2020 all maintained nursery schools will receive enhanced funding, but without this top up funding nursery schools are no longer financially viable.

“Gainsborough Nursery School serves a community with high levels of deprivation with 48 per cent of pupils receiving early years pupil premium funding, so this is an issue too important not to act.

“Maintained nursery schools work to engage, create with, support, motivate, and care for young children & their families.

“To lose these schools, which are centre’s of excellence in early years education would be of great detriment to our communities.

“Nursery schools work tirelessly to aid social mobility and we are extremely proud of our outstanding school.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Maintained nursery schools have a critical role to play in the delivery of high-quality early years education, especially for children with special educational needs, but their future has been left uncertain by the government’s new approach to early years funding.

“Currently maintained nursery schools are funded in a way that recognises their importance.

“But this additional funding comes to an end in 2020, leaving schools unsure if they will be able to carry on or plan beyond that date.”