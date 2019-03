The Gainsborough Academy student council organised a bake sale for Comic Relief and raised £80.

John Brocklesby, 13, a Year 8 student council member is pictured with Ollie White Year 8 president.

John said: “The school council wanted to help raise money for Comic Relief because we wanted to help poor people in the UK and the rest of the world.

And Ollie said: “I really enjoyed making the cakes to help people who are homeless.”