Funeral details revealed for young Seth Bartle who died after Retford crash

Funeral details of Seth Bartle - the 10-year-old who died after a crash in Retford - have been announced.

His funeral will be held at St Swithun's Church at 1.30pm next Tuesday.

His family have requested that people donate to the air ambulance rather than bring flowers as it will be family flowers only.

The 10-year-old passed away on Sunday, January 22, following a collision in Tiln Lane the previous Monday.

A 76-year-old man has been interviewed under caution as enquiries continue.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Seth's family have asked for privacy at this difficult time but welcome those wanting to attend his funeral."