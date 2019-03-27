Fundraising walk for heart-defect baby Hunter

A fundraising walk has been organised to help a baby in Bircotes who has had to undergo open heart surgery.

Dozens of supporters are expected to turn out for the walk from the village to Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, where balloons will be released for little Hunter King, who turns two in July.

The date for the nine-mile trek, Sunday April, 28, has been chosen because it represents almost a year since Hunter had his lifesaving surgery at Leeds General Infirmary.

Friend Kerry Codd, who has organised the walk, said: “Everyone in the community has been touched by Hunter’s story.

“We have followed his progress, and we just want to give something back.

“He’s got to go for another heart scan soon and might need more surgery. But he’s doing tremendously well, considering everything.”

Kerry, 34, is a friend of Hunter’s mum, Nikki Cutler, 30, and dad, Nick King, 27, whose trauma over Hunter increased when he had a motorbike accident at the time of his son’s surgery last year.

Money raised from the sponsored walk will go towards the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund at the Leeds hospital. The fund buys equipment for the congenital heart unit and helps to provide support for families.

Kerry has set up a JustGiving page online, and hopes to raise more money through donations, a tombola and cake sale and coffee morning.