Funding secured to boost services for cancer patients

A new health programmes designed to support cancer patients has been given a cash boost and will be launched in Gainsborough.

The work to transform cancer services across Lincolnshire will soon get underway after health bosses secured more than £240,000 of Macmillan funding.

The Living With and Beyond Cancer programme has been designed to make sure that everyone in Lincolnshire who has a cancer diagnosis has access to all the different types of support that they need in the places that they need it.

The programme is about using what services the county already has while aligning with other work going on in Lincolnshire to make sure there is one integrated service. Some new services could also be developed if the need is identified.

The project is being led by NHS Lincolnshire West Clinical Commissioning Group and Macmillan Cancer Support has already funded the programme development manager’s post for three years.

Now, Macmillan has granted funding of £243,512 for two community programme facilitators for two years, meaning work can soon get underway on the ground.

Macmillan Cancer Support Development Manager at NHS Lincolnshire West CCG, who is leading the programme, Kathie Longbone, said: “This money will enable us to appoint two people to help us roll out what is known as the Recovery Package in communities across Lincolnshire.

“Macmillan has already committed funding for the project facilitator in hospitals and once all posts are filled, there will be lots of joint working between all of the project facilitators.

“This is such exciting news because it means Macmillan are funding a transformation programme and not just direct service delivery. It will allow us to make much more of a difference to people’s lives.

It is hoped the project will kick off in Gainsborough in April.