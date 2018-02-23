Funding boost for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

A Lincolnshire racing venue has helped raise nearly £2,500 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Trust (LNAAT).

Cadwell Park Events Co-ordinator, Elaine Nutbrown, is pictured presenting the team with a cheque for £2,483 which was raised through a number of activities over the last 12 months.

Gemma Shaw, LNAAT Fundraising Manager, said: “Support from local businesses, like MotorSport Vision at Cadwell Park, means so much to us. “Each partnership and each donation puts us one step closer to our goal of being able to fund our service 24 hours a day. Flying for more hours means we can help more people.”