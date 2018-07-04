Fun for all the family at Clowne Gala

There will be fun for all the family at this year’s Clowne Gala.

The event is taking place on Saturday, July 14, from 11am to 3pm at Heritage High School in Boughton Lane, Clowne.

Entry is £1 for adult and free for children under 16s.

For £3 you can get an unlimited activity wristbands covering lots of activities. including laserquest, bouldering wall, archery, rodeo bull, shooting, karting, bouncy castle, slide, roundabout and bikes.

There will be refreshments available including a bar and various different stalls.

There will be perfomance from Treebeard and the Company Performance Ensemble marching band, plus lots more.

Dogs are not allowed on site.

For more updates and information you can find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Clowne-Gala-753426044770429.