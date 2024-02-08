Fun-filled family days out are back as Sundown Adventureland re-opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The park, near Retford, has been closed since Christmas for its annual winter maintenance break, with staff working hard behind the scenes to prepare Sundown for its 2024 season. The entire park, as well as its on-site holiday complex Wild Acre Village, will reopen on Saturday 10th February with fun-filled family days out firmly back on the agenda.

There are now more than 30 exciting rides, activities and attractions, both indoor and outdoor, to enjoy at Sundown which stretches across acres of flat land.

Everybody’s favourites including Tractor Ride, the Crash Landings Indoor Play Area, Lollipoppet Castle, Okie Yolkie Ride and the Monkey Mayhem Driving School, as well as the Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, the Musical Pet Shop and the Giddy Piggies flying carousel are all open to enjoy. There’s also the opportunity to explore eight different specially themed play areas.

Sundown Adventureland

“Sundown is all about making memories for all the family, so we’ve been working hard over the last few weeks to ensure that everyone’s visit is an exciting and memorable experience that they will treasure for many years to come,” commented Debs Griffin, director at family-owned Sundown, which last year scooped Gold in the Best Theme Park for Toddlers category of the UK Theme Park Awards.

“February half term is the perfect time to get out and about again after Christmas as everyone gets itchy feet to explore and see something new, and with so much here to enjoy, both outdoors and under cover, it’s the ultimate family day out.

“We are so excited to be reopening again and can’t wait to welcome old friends and new, to share our beautiful open spaces and the fantastic array of rides and attractions.”

For when little tummies start to rumble and it’s time for a break, Sundown offers a choice of three cafes within the main park, two of which – Crash Landings and Rodeo Corral – also have their own indoor play areas. The Four Seasons Arena offers some warm shelter from the wintry weather, where guests can enjoy their packed lunches in comfort and meet their favourite Sundown characters.

Soft play area at Sundown Adventureland

The park’s overnight accommodation, Wild Acre Village, is open throughout half term and gives guests the opportunity to extend their fun, have a second go on the rides and make the most of their visit.

With Wild Acre Village proving extremely popular since its opening, guests are encouraged to book early and make the most of the discounts, with booking options including two-night stays, long weekends and week-long holidays. Visitors also receive entry to the park for the entirety of their visit at no extra cost.

General admission prices are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free. Discounts are available for disabled guests, carers, wheelchair users, over 65s and blue light card holders. Family tickets are also available, starting from £60.

To book tickets, please visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk