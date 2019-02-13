Traditional gifts include chocolates and flowers

From loo roll to printer ink, 11 of the worst Valentine's Day gifts

Traditional Valentine's Day gifts of roses and perfume certainly weren't on the minds of the people who decided to woo their loved ones with these hideous presents.

Scroll down and check out some of the 11 worst gifts people have genuinely received on the most romantic day of the year.....

It's true, someone thought nothing said love more than some loo roll.

1. Novelty toilet roll

Candy? No. Flowers? No.......think I will go with ending the marriage.

2. Divorce papers

Yes, start cringing now, there is such a thing as underwear made from beef jerky!

3. Meat underwear

At least the gift recipient could print off their own Valentine's card.

4. Printer ink

