Fresh new look for Worksop’s Aldi

Aldi has revealed a fresh new look for its Worksop store when it re-opened to customers this morning (Thursday, March 21) at 8am.

Standing at 1,263sqm, a more customer-focused layout with wider aisles allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, while browsing new ranges.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well popular ‘Lacura’ health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous ‘Mamia’ babycare products, and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for Worksop customers and the new look store will now have wider aisles and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 33 members of the community and the refurbishment has created an additional four jobs, in a welcome boost to the town’s economy.

Teresa Moss, store manager, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.

“We’ve got some great Specialbuy deals on, so we’re set for a busy opening week.”

The store, which has 117 car parking spaces, is located on Gateford Road, Worksop, S80 1UD and is open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.