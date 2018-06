A free exhibition showcasing the “ethereal beauty” of Sherwood Forest through photography will run at Worksop Library until later this month.

Local photographer Terence Lane is currently showing a selection of contemplative photographs from his Sciryuda series as part of the Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries programme.

The photographs explore movement, light, darkness and time within “Sciryuda”, which means “the forest of the Shire.”

Visitors can catch the exhibition until June 28.