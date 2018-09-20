Four men arrested after a Worksop fight

A 25-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a fight in Worksop.

Police are now appealing for information after the fight on Bridge Place, Worksop.

Three men, aged 25, 26 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation, with one being further arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The man who was taken to hospital is believed to have minor injuries.

The fight happened at around 2.30am on Sunday morning ( September 16).

A police spokesman said: "Detectives are continuing to review CCTV and enquiries are on-going to identify others involved.

"If anyone has any information that may help the investigation, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 114 of 16 September 2018."