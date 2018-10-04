Four arrests following Retford burglaries

Police have arrested four people in the Retford area following a spate of burglaries.

Two 25-year-old men, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested earlier today on suspicion of burglary.

Over 30 burglaries were reported to Nottinghamshire police between June and September, targeting the Retford Town Centre. Stolen property was also recovered from two addresses in the Retford area.

If anyone has any information relating to the burglaries in the area, call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.