Former boyband star with a passion for farming to visit The School of Artisan Food

A former chart-topping musician turned award-winning farmer is set to visit the School of Artisan Food in Welbeck this week.

JB Gill, a former member of the boyband JLS, will pay a visit to find out more about how to prepare and cook venison at the school on Friday (February 2).

JB, aged 30, rose to fame as a member of one of the UK’s biggest boybands. They dominated the charts for five years, boasting 5 number 1 singles, over 10 million record sales worldwide and a multitude of awards.

Four years ago, JB swapped careers to set up a farm in the Kent countryside, where he lives with his wife, Chloe and two-year-old son, Ace.

Their smallholding successfully produces award winning, KellyBronze turkeys and free-range Tamworth pork. He is passionate about supporting the British farming industry and has previously urged people to buy British food.

As part of his visit to Welbeck, JB will also tour the venison farm and explore the Welbeck Estate before joining the Venison in a Day on Friday, February 2.

The hands-on course will show him how to transform venison into familiar cuts, favourite dishes and classic charcuterie.

By the end of the day, JB will be able to take home venison loin, venison burgers and venison bresaola “in cure” he has prepared himself.

Julie Byrne, the School’s managing director, said: “JB is committed to the same ethical food principles that we champion here at the School. As a producer of quality, sustainable meat himself, it makes perfect sense for him to find out how to prepare and use venison, one of the most tasty meats available in Britain that is also wild, sustainable and very lean.”

For more information, visit www.schoolofartisanfood.org