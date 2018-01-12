Football fans urged to make other travel arrangements as Nottingham train station unlikely to reopen after fire

British Transport Police are urging football fans travelling to and from Nottingham to use other transport as the stations in unlikely to reopen after a fire has put a stop to all services.

Around 50 firefighters are battled the major fire at Nottingham train station on January 12.

Crews from a number of stations tackled the blaze,started at around 6.30am.

Police said even if the station does reopen, a full service not be operating.

Fans are being asked not to attempt to use trains to travel in to Nottingham.

Supt Sandra England said: “Due to the ongoing emergency response to the fire at Nottingham railway station, there are unlikely to be trains running to and from the station tomorrow. Even if some trains are running by tomorrow, there will be an extremely limited service with many delays, cancellations and overcrowding.

“Rather than taking a chance and heading to the station to pack yourself onto a crowded train, or worse, find that you can’t travel at all, please make alternative travel arrangements in advance.

“We want everyone to be able to get to the football without the stress of a difficult journey. Please start making alternative travel plans now so that you can enjoy your weekend.”