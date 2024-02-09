A flood alert has been issued for Worksop as river levels continue to rise.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The flood alert – which means flooding is possible – has been issued for the Ryton Oldcotes catchment area, including the River Ryton and tributaries from Lindrick Dale to Scrooby and Oldcotes Dyke from Oldcotes to Blyth.

The alert says: “River levels are rising at the Blyth river gauge as a result of persistent rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible today, 09/02/24. Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Priorswell Road, Central Avenue, Steeley Lane at Worksop, Snape Lane at Serlby, Mill Lane and Great North Road at Scrooby. We expect river levels to remain high until tomorrow.”

The Environment Agency is closely monitoring the situation and incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area.