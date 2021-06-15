Firefighters from Sheffield’s Parkway station were called to extinguish a rubbish fire at Mansfield Road, in Waleswood at 9.20pm.

They left the scene at 11.20pm.

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to two fires in Rother Valley overnight.

Aston firefighters attended a rubbish fire on Leicester Road, Dinnington, at 10.40pm.

They left the scene 20 minutes later.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the cause of both fires were deliberate.