Fires in Dinnington and Wales started by arsonists
Arsonists started two fires in Rother Valley overnight.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 11:07 am
Firefighters from Sheffield’s Parkway station were called to extinguish a rubbish fire at Mansfield Road, in Waleswood at 9.20pm.
They left the scene at 11.20pm.
Aston firefighters attended a rubbish fire on Leicester Road, Dinnington, at 10.40pm.
They left the scene 20 minutes later.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the cause of both fires were deliberate.