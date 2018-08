Around 20 firefighters have been working throughout the night to tackle a blaze at a disused care home on Church Road in Bircotes.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue scrambled four crews at around midnight and required an aerial ladder platform to beat back the flames.

The fire caused the roof of the building to collapse and windows shattered in the heat.

Neighbours report that the building had become a target of vandalism, with the most recent incident taking place just last week.