Firefighters tackling derelict building fire in Worksop

The blaze broke out this morning (Wednesday, June 30) at a property on Dock Road, down the side of the Yates pub.

Firefighters are currently in attendance as well as an ambulance from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

It is not yet known if anyone has been harmed in the incident.

A photo of the scene.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue told the Guardian: “

We were called at 10am. Firefighters from Worksop Edwinstowe and Retford are there plus the police. A butane cylinder has been removed to stop it exploding.”