Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Dinnington

Eight fire engines were used to tackle a major fire at a business premises in Dinnington last night (Tuesday May 22).

Forty firefighters tackled the blaze at an industrial premises, with plastic and other materials alight.

People living nearby were told to stay indoors as crews dealt with the blaze on Todwick Road at 5.20pm.

South Yorkshire Fire services said the blaze was in a 40m by 50m building.

Fire investigators will return to the scene this morning to investigate the cause.

More when we have it.