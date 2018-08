Firefighters tackled a fire which covered five acres of grass and trees in Creswell.

Firefighters from Warsop, Mansfield and Staveley attended the fire on Elmton Close at 1,24pm today, Tuesday, August 7.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "Fire crews detained 30 minutes damping down, because of the grass, trees and undergrowth.

"We used four hose real jets beaters and flexi pack."