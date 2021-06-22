Firefighters release Retford woman 'trapped under lawnmower'

At around 9.15am this morning crews from Retford and Misterton were called to the scene of the incident on Hallcroft Road in Retford.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said the incident involved ‘one female trapped under a ride-on lawnmower’.

Hallcroft Road in Retford.

Crews managed to free the woman who was left in the care of paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Her condition is not known.

Crews made the area safe before leaving the scene.