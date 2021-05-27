Firefighters release deer trapped in railings in Bassetlaw

A crew from Retford Fire Station were called to a report that a small deer had got stuck outside Gamston Airport at around 5.30am on Tuesday, May 25.

They used hand tools and airbags to prise the railings just enough for the deer to escape.

A Nottinghamsire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “It ran off into a wooded area and appeared to be unharmed.

Firefighters work to release the deer that had got trapped in railings. (Picture: Notts Fire and Rescue)