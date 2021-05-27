Firefighters release deer trapped in railings in Bassetlaw
A deer that had got its head trapped in railings in Bassetlaw had to be rescued by firefighters.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 3:00 pm
A crew from Retford Fire Station were called to a report that a small deer had got stuck outside Gamston Airport at around 5.30am on Tuesday, May 25.
They used hand tools and airbags to prise the railings just enough for the deer to escape.
A Nottinghamsire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “It ran off into a wooded area and appeared to be unharmed.