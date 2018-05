Firefighters warned residents to keep doors and windows locked as they battled a building blaze.

The fire was discovered just after midnight in the early hours of Friday, May 25, on Church Drive, at Shirebrook.

Crews were called out from Shirebrook, Bolsover, Warsop and Mansfield to fight the blaze.

Nottinghamshire fire service had been concerned about smoke and fumes entering properties so warned neighbouring properties to keep doors and windows closed during the incident.