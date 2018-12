Firefighters from three counties are currently dealing with a blaze in Worksop.

Crews from Worksop, Edwinstowe, Retford, Mansfield, Clowne in Derbyshire and Aston Park in South Yorkshire, are currently in attendance at the fire on Sandy Lane.

Nearby residents are being advised to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke.