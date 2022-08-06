Firefighters are tackling the blaze in Ranskill. Credit: Worksop Fire Station

On Friday thousands of tyres and scrap vehicles were on fire, causing a large black smoke plume to be visible for miles around.

At 5pm yesterday there were 14 fire engines on scene, along with a water carrier, Command Support Vehicle, Welfare Unit, Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) and High Volume Pump (HVP).

Area Manager Andy Macey, the incident commander, said: "We ask the public not to gather near the scene as they put themselves at risk and hinder us in our work.

"We are likely to be on scene for some time so we thank the public for their patience."

Two people who were staying on site were treated by EMAS for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called at 10.23am.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “We would like to thank our neighbouring fire services (Derbyshire, South Yorkshire, and Lincolnshire) for their support during this incident as well as our Police, EMAS and Environment Agency colleagues.

"We would also like to thank local businesses and the community for their patience and understanding for the disruption of the fire has caused.

“Local road closures remain in place, and we ask people to avoid the area if possible.