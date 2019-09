Firefighters have tackled a house fire in Retford after the occupants raised the alarm.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was caused by a washing machine.

Moorgate.

Crews from Mansfield and Retford attended the fire on Moorgate today at 11.56.

A Fire & Rescue press officer said: "This was caused by a washing machine on fire. Alarm was raised by the occupants."