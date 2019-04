A fire crew from Staveley were called to gain access to a property after a resident was unconscious.

They attended the scene in Nethermoor Lane, Killamarsh, at 11.40am today (Saturday, April 6).

Nethermoor Lane. Photo from Google.

The firefighters medically assessed the unconscious occupier pending the arrival of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

One elderly female was then taken to hospital by ambulance.