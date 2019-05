Emergency services were called to a property in Creswell where a resident had ‘collapsed’.

Firefighters from Clowne gained entry to the home, on King’s Close, at around 8:45am this morning (Friday, May 3).

This allowed paramedics to give First Aid to the resident, who had collapsed inside.

The incident was left with East Midlands Ambulance Service.

