Fire service issues warning over driving in icy conditions after car overturns into ditch in Bassetlaw
The fire service in Nottinghamshire has issued a warning to motorists about driving in icy conditions after attending two incidents in Bassetlaw yesterday.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 9:43 am
Firefighters from Retford Fire Station attended two incidents where cars left the road due to icy conditions on Sunday.
One was near West Burton Power station and the other was on the A620 at North Wheatley, which involved a car overturning and landing in a ditch.
A spokesman for Notts Fire and Rescue said: “No-one was seriously injured. Please be aware of black ice on the roads especially on country roads.”
Read More
Read MoreMore than 100 traveller caravans pitched up in Bassetlaw last year - including d...