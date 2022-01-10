Fire service issues warning over driving in icy conditions after car overturns into ditch in Bassetlaw

Firefighters from Retford Fire Station attended two incidents where cars left the road due to icy conditions on Sunday.

One was near West Burton Power station and the other was on the A620 at North Wheatley, which involved a car overturning and landing in a ditch.

A spokesman for Notts Fire and Rescue said: “No-one was seriously injured. Please be aware of black ice on the roads especially on country roads.”

A car landed in a ditch after coming off the road near North Wheatley yesterday.