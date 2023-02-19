Fire crews tackle huge blaze at abandoned Worksop building
A “large building fire” has broken out in Worksop this morning.
At its height in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, February 19,, more than 30 firefighters were involved in the operation at a derelict nursing home.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said six fire engines were called to the building, on Sherwood Road, alongside a water bowser and aerial ladder platform.
People are being urged to stay away from the scene while crews deal with the incident.
A fire service spokesman, shortly before 9am, said the firefighting presence had been scaled down, to three fire engines, the water bowser and aerial ladder platform.
However, a service spokesman said: “Please continue to stay away from the area while we go about our work.
“A fire investigation will take place tomorrow into the cause.”