At its height in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, February 19,, more than 30 firefighters were involved in the operation at a derelict nursing home.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said six fire engines were called to the building, on Sherwood Road, alongside a water bowser and aerial ladder platform.

People are being urged to stay away from the scene while crews deal with the incident.

A fire service spokesman, shortly before 9am, said the firefighting presence had been scaled down, to three fire engines, the water bowser and aerial ladder platform.

However, a service spokesman said: “Please continue to stay away from the area while we go about our work.

“A fire investigation will take place tomorrow into the cause.”

Firefighters at the scene.