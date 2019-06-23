Fire crews tackle fire 'involving gas cylinders' in Retford

Firefighters from Retford, Worksop and Edwinstowe are currently dealing with a fire in an outbuilding on Westfield Road in Retford.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue received a call to attend the blaze 10:55am today (June 23).

Firefighters are using one monitor and a hose reel to bring the fire under control.

A large cordon is in place near Retford train station due to the large fire.

Rail passengers are advised to follow updates from National Rail.

A tweet from Grand Central rail stated: "Update: Following a fire near the railway involving gas cylinders at Retford all lines have now reopened. Train services running through this station are now running normally."