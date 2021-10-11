Fire crews called out to Harworth as trees are set ablaze
Fire crews were called out to a Harworth yesterday afternoon after trees were set ablaze.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 8:44 am
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire officers attended the incident in the town at about 1.30pm on Sunday.
An exact location for the incident wasn’t revealed but a fire service spokesman said: “Crews from Worksop Fire Station attended a fire in the open in Harworth this afternoon.
"This incident involved trees that were on fire and a hose reel was used to extinguish the fire.”
