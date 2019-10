A fire broke out at a community centre in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

At lunchtime today, Sunday, a crew from Worksop were called to Sycamore Road.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We attended a small fire on the porch of a community centre on Sycamore Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick.

"One bucket of water was used to put out the fire."

