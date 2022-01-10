Fire at caravan next to a recycling centre in Bassetlaw

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a caravan in Retford over the weekend.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:59 am

A fire crew from Retford Station were called to deal with the fire at the caravan next to Hallcroft Recycling Centre, in Hallcroft Road just after 9pm on Saturday night.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The cause is unknown and the police were notified of the incident.”

Read More

Read More
Fire service issues warning over driving in icy conditions after car overturns i...
Firefighters at the scene of the caravan fire in Retford on Saturday night.
Retford