Fire at caravan next to a recycling centre in Bassetlaw
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a caravan in Retford over the weekend.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:59 am
A fire crew from Retford Station were called to deal with the fire at the caravan next to Hallcroft Recycling Centre, in Hallcroft Road just after 9pm on Saturday night.
A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The cause is unknown and the police were notified of the incident.”
