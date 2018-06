A young lad is doing his bit to help BluebellWood children’s hospice by joining the hospice’s fundraising club.

Finley Williams joined the group for children aged under-16 when his mum Nicola told him that she had chosen Bluebell Wood as the charity for her new nursery.

Finley has already held a bake sale at his school and he’s also organising a dads v lads football match on July 8.