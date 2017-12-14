Fin-tastic cash for Bassetlaw Hospital

A charity fishing match, organised by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals angling team reeled in more than £500 for Ward A5 at Bassetlaw Hospital.

The angling team organise five matches throughout the fishing season with the last being a charity exhibition.

The match took place at Loversall Lakes, near Doncaster.

Owen Davis, a porter at Retford Hospital, who is also part of the trust, won the match by landing a whopping 27lb offish.

He also caught a carp on the same day weighing in at 21lb 13oz.

Ward A5, which specialises in gastrointestinal patients, will use the money to purchase a portable bladder scanner, which can perform a quick, easy and non-invasive ultrasound of the bladder.

Tracey Madden, Ward A5 manager, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to the angling team for their continued support of the hospital.

“This very generous donation will benefit staff and patients by allowing clinicians to scan and assess patients on the ward.

“Providing instant images of the bladder to diagnose or exclude urine retention which can help to reduce a patient’s pain and discomfort.”

Simon Loukes, angling team secretary, added: “The angling team choose a different department every year as worthy benefactors and this year we selected Ward A5.

“I want to say thank you to the team for their support and generosity, this is the most amount of money ever raised from one match. “A huge well done to everyone who took part.”